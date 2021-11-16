People's Choice Awards

See Which Two Pairs Went Home During the Dancing With the Stars Semi-Finals

The Dancing With the Stars semi-finals took place on Monday, Nov. 15. Find out which two pairs were sent home.

By Cydney Contreras, Alyssa Ray Nov 16, 2021 3:10 AM
They can't all be winners.

On Monday, Nov. 15, two pairs were sent home during Dancing With the Stars' semi-finals: Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber were eliminated from the competition.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were saved by the judges following their emotional performance, which was dedicated to The Talk host's late husband, Nick Cordero, who died of the coronavirus in July 2020.

While it's hard to see these competitors cha-cha away, we knew a double elimination was bound to happen, as the season 30 finale is set for Nov. 22, where JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten; Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will compete for the Mirrorball trophy. 

Not to mention, last week's episode, which was Janet Jackson night, also featured a double elimination. For those who need a refresher, Olivia Jade and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were sent home alongside Jimmie Allen and his partner, Emma Slater.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's DWTS Journey

For an update on how everyone performed, and a look back on the early scores of the season, scroll through the images below!

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points
Week 8: 39 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 80 points

Total: 394 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 79 points

Total: 382 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 34 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 38 points
Week 9: 71 points

Total: 337 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 32 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 35 points
Week 9: 75 points

Total: 340 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 36 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 72 points

Total: 371 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 75 points

Total: 368 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 38 points 
Week 8: 32 points

Total: 288 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 38 points plus four bonus points
Week 8: 36 points

Total: 296 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 32 points

Total: 235 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 32 points

Total: 198 out of 270

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

