Mindy Kaling's Holiday Gift Guide Supports Small Businesses on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no better time to shop than the present, especially since the holidays will be here before we know it. If you've been wracking your brain trying to come up with unique gift ideas, just turn to Mindy Kaling's curated Amazon collection. She worked with six unique artisans from around the globe to pick the items, some of which she co-designed herself, including a Christmas tree cheese board set and a porcelain vase.
The actress/screenwriter is passionate about supporting small businesses and Amazon Handmade is the perfect place to shop for their products. Amazon Handmade has all the convenience that we love when we shop Amazon and it serves as an easy way to access and support small businesses. Keep on scrolling to see Mindy's must-have picks, including home items, travel accessories, and beauty products.
Christmas Tree Cheese Board Set- 2 Pieces
This adorable set includes two Christmas tree-shaped cheese boards. You can also use them to serve desserts, crackers, and fruit. You can even use them as festive cutting boards.
Minimalist Ceramic Ring Holder in Coral and Gold
This minimalist ring holder is handmade from porcelain and painted with a smooth, coral glaze. It can even pass for an abstract Christmas tree during the holiday season.
Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle
This Warm and Cozy Candle is made from hand-poured soy wax. The scent is a blend of pine, orange, cinnamon, and clove.
Sweet Water Decor Sandalwood Rose Candle
Mindy also recommended another Sweet Water Decor candle. This Sandalwood Rose one includes notes of rose, vanilla, wood, amber, and musk.
16J Organics Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub
This scrub is made by hand in small batches with 100% natural, organic, raw, food grade ingredients. Use this scrub on wet skin, rinse it off, and your skin will feel completely moisturized.
16J Organics Creamy Body Oil Moisturizer
This moisturizer is an artisanal, green treatment for dry skin. Just spray it on your wet skin right after the shower, and rub it in to get maximal moisture.
16J Organics Body Butter Cream Moisturizer
This cream is 100% natural. it delivers deep hydration, which is just what dry, cracked skin needs in the winter months. This formula is gentle on sensitive skin too. Use this on stretch marks, hands, feet, elbows, and any other area that could use a boost of hydration.
The Beehive Vase
This white vase is made from porcelain with 22K gold decorative details. This is truly a one-of-a-kind items since no two vases are exactly alike.
Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
You'll always know which bag is yours at the airport with this personalized, leather luggage tag. You can choose up to three characters. This luggage tag is classy, practical, and a great gift for anyone who loves to travel.
Thing Stories 100% Natural Rough Linen Bath Towel
This ultra-absorbent towel is perfect to quickly dry your hair. It's natural rough and exfoliating without disturbing sensitive skin. These lightweight towels are also incredibly durable, often lasting up to five times longer than cotton towels. This will become your new go-to towel after shower, for yoga, at the beach, and more.
Tiger Ambrosia Maple Wood Bowl
This handmade wooden bowl is made from a solid piece of tiger ambrosia maple. It's just as functional as it is decorative.
White and Gold Ceramic Cake Stand
Of course this is great to display cake or a pie, but it's so much more than that. Use it to create beautiful tablescape or to hold a bowl of fruit. It's handcrafted from porcelain it's finished with hand-drawn 22k gold details.
Leather Personalized Travel Case
A personalized gift is aways special. You can get up to three characters on this toiletry bag, with choices to include letters, numbers, and symbols.
Molded Leather Valet Tray
Use this leather tray to sort out your desk, organize your jewelry, or to hold other small items. It's beautiful, functional, and the minimalist design makes it an easy addition to any design scheme.
