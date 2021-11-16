Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up.
Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
While expectations were higher than a quidditch broom, the first film in the eight-movie journey managed to shatter expectations, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office and kick-starting one of the most successful and beloved franchises of all-time.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, we're checking in on all of the child stars of the original movies, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood). Oh, and that guy Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory. Ever heard of him?
Accio, nostalgia! Find out what the wizards of Harry Potter are up to now:
