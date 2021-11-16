Austin Butler Nails Elvis Presley's Swagger in First Look at Baz Luhrmann Movie

Watch : Austin Butler on Playing Elvis: "Truly the Privilege of a Lifetime"

We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler after seeing the first look of him as the king of rock and roll.

The 30-year-old actor gave a glimpse of his portrayal as Elvis Presley in the latest teaser for the film, which will come out on June 24, 2022. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business," wrote director Baz Luhrmann on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15.

The filmmaker—who was also behind Leonardo DiCaprio's The Great Gatsby and Romeo + Juliet—revealed a clip of Butler dressed in two of Elvis' classic looks: a black leather ensemble and a white suit. "TCB," the clip teased, referring to Elvis' motto, "Taking Care Of Business."

The video, which was set to his song "Suspicious Minds," didn't reveal Austin's face, but fans could clearly see from behind that he already has the singer's signature swagger down to a science.

"He's def got the walk down!" wrote one fan, while Lucy Hale chimed in, "Losing my mind."