Peacock's New Barney Documentary Has Us Feeling Super Dee Duper

Barney and his friends are back for a Peacock documentary, and our inner child is freaking out. Check out all of the details here.

I love you, you love E!, we're all going to love this Barney documentary.  

Our favorite purple dinosaur is back on the small screen, but this time in documentary form. Peacock announced on Nov. 15 that it had started production on a three-part Peacock Original documentary based on Barney & Friends, the cherished children's show which aired from 1992 to 2010. The streamer will use archival footage along with exclusive interviews—including of cast, crew and the show's biggest critics—to tell the story of the Barney phenomenon.

The three-part documentary will "examine the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world," according to the official description.

Finally, a socially acceptable way to watch Barney & Friends past the age of 5.

The documentary, which is set to premiere in 2022, is produced by Scout Productions, executive producer of Queer Eye, Equal and The Hype, and directed by Tommy Avallone of The Bill Murray Stories.

PBS

The loveable T-Rex is known for his friends Baby Bop, BJ and Riff—but he has some other notable pals as well, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Madison Pettis, The Vampire Diaries' Malese Jow and Kyla Pratt, who all got their start on Barney & Friends

Here's hoping we get some celebrity guest interviews from these stars when the documentary premieres in 2022.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

