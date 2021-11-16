People's Choice Awards

Watch Pablo Schreiber Become Master Chief for the Halo Series' First Teaser

See the first teaser for Paramount+'s TV adaptation of Halo, which will arrive on the streamer in 2022.

Unfrigginbelievable! That's how we're feeling after seeing the first teaser for Paramount+'s TV adaptation of Halo.

In the first look—which dropped on Monday, Nov. 15—viewers are given a sneak peek at Pablo Schreiber's transformation into the iconic Halo protagonist, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. The new footage shows Schreiber covered in scars, donning armor and, we're guessing, preparing for battle.

"Hello, Master Chief," a voice greets the shooter.

The Halo series, which is based on the wildly popular Xbox franchise, takes place in the universe first introduced in the 2001 iteration of the game. This means fans can expect "an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant," per the streaming service.

Though the teaser is Schreiber-centric, the Orange Is the New Black alum isn't the only actor in the series, as Paramount+'s take on the video game also stars Natascha McElhoneJen TaylorBokeem WoodbineYerin HaShabana Azmi and more.

Originally, the TV adaptation of Halo was meant to live at Showtime, but, back in February, ViacomCBS announced that the show would now live on their streaming service. "It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered," Showtime CEO David Nevins raved, per Deadline. "The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it's a very powerful story."

For a closer look at Schreiber's take on Master Chief, watch the new teaser above.

Halo the series is expected to arrive on Paramount+ in 2022.

