How Karol G Is "Trying to Empower" Fans on Tour With Her Signature Style

When you go to a Karol G show, prepare to let your (blue) hair down.

As the Latin Grammy winner continues her first headlining United States tour, the 30-year-old artist has a theme when she takes to the stage each and every night.

"Everything is about self-love and confidence, being strong in any situation," Karol G exclusively shared with E! News. "I want fans to see that I am a real, normal person like them. I go through big and strong situations in my life too but it all depends on you and your attitude in life."