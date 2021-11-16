People's Choice Awards

13 Amazon Bags That Look Super Bougie

Up your Instagram game without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Nov 16, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-comm: Amazon Designer Dupe Handbags

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have designer taste, but not the budget to match? We feel you.

As with all things we can't find in stores at a price point that won't make our bank accounts scream, we scoured Amazon to find some new handbags to add to our wardrobe. To our surprise, we found some super bougie styles under $100 that will instantly up your style game, including styles regularly worn by your fave celebs!

Scroll below to check out the 14 handbags we have in our cart! 

37 Cheap Finds That Will Make Your Outfit Look Expensive

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

We are obsessed with this cute little bag! It comes in eight versatile hues and has just enough room for all of your must-haves.

$40
Amazon

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

If this bag seems familiar to you, you've probably seen it on a bunch of celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski. They've all been spotted wearing this trendy yet affordable handbag.

$80
Amazon

The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote Bag

If your wardrobe is full of sherpa everything, this bag is calling your name! 

$40
Amazon

Evening Clutch Purse with Pearl Diamonds

Whether you're going to a black tie event or just want to feel fancy on your market run, you need this sophisticated purse covered in pearls and diamonds.

$43
Amazon

Women Woven Crossbody

We think this crossbody bag makes for a pretty solid dupe of the designer version! Plus, it's way cheaper.

$24
Amazon

The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Satin Knotted Handle Bag

In addition to the price tag, we love how this satin clutch can be dressed up or down! 

$40
Amazon

Women Quilted Hobo Backpack

Ideal for travel or days where your hands are full, this hobo backpack provides plenty of space for your phone, wallet, keys, and of course, a bunch of lipglosses. 

$40
Amazon

Ayliss Women Multipurpose Small/Medium Crossbody Bag

We love the classic yet modern look of this crossbody bag! Plus, it's functional and perfect for the gal on the go.

$27
Amazon

Charming Tailor Fashion PU Leather Handbag

Available in 16 colors, this clutch will come in handy when those holiday party invites start rolling in.

$29
Amazon

Cute Purse Mini Crossbody Bag

Brb, just going to buy this bag in every color! 

$20
$19
Amazon

Women Luxury Heart Shape Tassel Evening Clutch

We heart this clutch so much! Perfect for date night, holiday parties or as eye candy for your closet shelf.

$34
Amazon

Vakaer Womens Acrylic Clutch Handbag

Headed somewhere tropical over the holidays? Pick up this colorful acrylic handbag for your Mai Tai selfies!

$60
Amazon

Classy Computer Briefcase

Need a cute work bag? Look no further than this sleek and stylish briefcase that has one main padded pocket design for a 15.6 inch laptop, one iPad pocket, plus a bunch of other pockets for your smaller essentials.

$44
$39
Amazon

Ready for more ways to get a Hollywood-approved look on a budget? Check out these holiday outfits you won't believe are from Amazon.

