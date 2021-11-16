13 Amazon Bags That Look Super Bougie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have designer taste, but not the budget to match? We feel you.
As with all things we can't find in stores at a price point that won't make our bank accounts scream, we scoured Amazon to find some new handbags to add to our wardrobe. To our surprise, we found some super bougie styles under $100 that will instantly up your style game, including styles regularly worn by your fave celebs!
Scroll below to check out the 14 handbags we have in our cart!
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
We are obsessed with this cute little bag! It comes in eight versatile hues and has just enough room for all of your must-haves.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
If this bag seems familiar to you, you've probably seen it on a bunch of celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski. They've all been spotted wearing this trendy yet affordable handbag.
The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote Bag
If your wardrobe is full of sherpa everything, this bag is calling your name!
Evening Clutch Purse with Pearl Diamonds
Whether you're going to a black tie event or just want to feel fancy on your market run, you need this sophisticated purse covered in pearls and diamonds.
Women Woven Crossbody
We think this crossbody bag makes for a pretty solid dupe of the designer version! Plus, it's way cheaper.
The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Satin Knotted Handle Bag
In addition to the price tag, we love how this satin clutch can be dressed up or down!
Women Quilted Hobo Backpack
Ideal for travel or days where your hands are full, this hobo backpack provides plenty of space for your phone, wallet, keys, and of course, a bunch of lipglosses.
Ayliss Women Multipurpose Small/Medium Crossbody Bag
We love the classic yet modern look of this crossbody bag! Plus, it's functional and perfect for the gal on the go.
Charming Tailor Fashion PU Leather Handbag
Available in 16 colors, this clutch will come in handy when those holiday party invites start rolling in.
Cute Purse Mini Crossbody Bag
Brb, just going to buy this bag in every color!
Women Luxury Heart Shape Tassel Evening Clutch
We heart this clutch so much! Perfect for date night, holiday parties or as eye candy for your closet shelf.
Vakaer Womens Acrylic Clutch Handbag
Headed somewhere tropical over the holidays? Pick up this colorful acrylic handbag for your Mai Tai selfies!
Classy Computer Briefcase
Need a cute work bag? Look no further than this sleek and stylish briefcase that has one main padded pocket design for a 15.6 inch laptop, one iPad pocket, plus a bunch of other pockets for your smaller essentials.
