Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Spotted Grocery Shopping Together—See Their Bougie Purchase

We have a feeling the inside of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's fridge looks "Something Just Like This."
The couple, who E! News confirmed earlier this year have moved in together, were spotted grabbing groceries on Sunday, Nov 14, at the upscale Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, Dakota sported a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band T-shirt, beige pants and black loafers. Meanwhile, Chris rocked a blue top, dark joggers and sneakers with neon pink shoelaces.
Though the twosome opted for casual looks for their errands run, it appears that the pair was feeling fancy at heart.
Aside from a bag of groceries and coffees in hand, Dakota and Chris were seen leaving the store with a half-gallon jug of Ophora Water, according to a witness. A four-pack of the beverage, which the brand’s website describes as “the healthiest water on earth” due to it being “Nano-Pure, Hyper-Oxygenated, Alkaline, and ready for sipping or spritzing,” currently retails online for a whopping $80.
While their choice in water may be a bit on the bougie side, Dakota and Chris are certainly like any other couple when it comes to their Netflix-viewing habits. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she and Chris, 44, are huge fans of Squid Game, the record-breaking South Korean survival thriller.
"It is so intense," she raved of the series. "It's confusingly f--ked up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."
Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota shared that she and Chris, whom she calls her "partner," have been spending a lot of time together amid the pandemic.
"I didn't see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe," she explained. "I saw my mom a bit. It's been weird. If I've been working, I can't really be around my parents because they're older. But my friends and my partner, we've been together a lot, and it's great."
Dakota and Chris have been romantically linked since late 2017, a year after the musician finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow.
And there seems to be no awkwardness between Dakota and her boyfriend's ex. Earlier this month, she ran into Paltrow at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show and warmly greeted the Oscar winner while posing for photos.