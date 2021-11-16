See Never-Before-Seen Pics of Dwyane Wade's All-Star Life From His New Memoir

Watch : Gabrielle Union Shares Romantic Video on Dwyane Wade's Birthday

There's no denying Dwyane Wade's life is a total slam dunk.

From having a successful basketball career—he won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-Star—to being the definition of relationship goals with his longtime wife, Gabrielle Union, the retired athlete continues to leave his fans in awe. Plus, it's also worth noting that his Instagram page is full of sweet family moments and fashion statements.

Now, Dwyane is adding a new accomplishment to his ever-growing list: author.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, you can shop for the 39-year-old star's self-titled photographic memoir.

While celebrating the official start of his book tour over the weekend, Dwyane shared on Instagram, "I wanna thank everyone who has purchased my photographic memoir ‘DWYANE'! I love you all and I'm blown away by your love and respect for my art!"

The Cube host's memoir will offer a rare glimpse into his life, including swoon-worthy portraits of him and the Bring It On actress, his time on the basketball court, behind-the-scenes moments with Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, and more.