Inside Shaun White's Unbelievable Ride to His 5th Winter Olympics

Going for gold never gets old!
Even though Shaun White has already competed in Turin, Vancouver, Sochi and PyeongChang on Team USA's snowboarding team, that doesn't mean he's any less stoked to get to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
"Every Olympics presents a new challenge and it's fun and it's fulfilling," the global brand ambassador for KRAVE Jerky exclusively shared with E! News. "It's so fulfilling to learn a new trick and have a goal. There's ups and downs. It's living. It's great and usually there's something amazing at the end, win or lose. I'm excited about the journey of it all."
Before sports fans question whether a 35-year-old snowboarder has what it takes to be the best in the world, Shaun says his age gives him an advantage: experience. At the same time, he realizes that his Olympics future may be uncertain after he earns a spot for 2022.
"There's a finite amount of time that I can really enjoy it while I've still got it," he said with a chuckle. "Everything at this point is just appreciating. I never really took the time to stop and be proud of all the stuff I've accomplished thus far, but at this point in my career, it's kind of hard not to reflect on everything I've done and been through and be proud of that and be proud to be in a sport for this long."
In addition to being a professional snowboarder, Shaun has competed in the X Games as a skateboarder. He also surfs and plays guitar. To this day, Shaun has no regrets about exploring a variety of passions and enjoying each and every one of them.
"I think that's the best part of life. You don't have to stick to one lane," he shared. "What's your passion and what are you into? Just because you're creative in one area doesn't mean you can't transcend other things."
"I firmly believe that a huge reason I've been motivated in the world of sports for as long as I have—I did other things," Shaun added. "I have other interests that excite me. I feel like snowboarding and skateboarding and surfing are a part of my life. They aren't completely my life."
These days, Shaun also deserves the title of businessman. After investing in KRAVE Jerky in March 2021, Shaun helped create new flavors including the Spicy Sesame Ginger Beef Jerky. He is hoping to offer fans a tasty snack for wherever life takes them.
"I've been a huge beef jerky fan since I was like a little kid. I mean, it was with us every road trip when we went on up to the mountains or to the skate park," Shaun shared. "They took all the products and they're going grass-fed with the beef, which is really great. There's plant-based options and new flavors too."
Perhaps Olympic fans will be enjoying the snack when the games kick off this February on the networks of NBC. While things will continue to look different amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shaun hopes the competition will serve as a "wonderful distraction."
"You can put things aside and go look at these people who have dedicated their lives to something and this is their moment to shine," he shared. "It's the epitome of hard working paying off and somebody achieves greatness and a goal."
