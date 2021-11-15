Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

It's time to dance "With Love."
For months, TikTok users have been emulating the now-iconic dance Hilary Duff previously performed on Today in 2007. And while those clips amused the masses, nothing will ever compare to seeing the dance as done by the Lizzie McGuire actress herself.
So after a lot of pestering, the mother of three acquiesced to her fans' demands. On Monday, Nov. 15, Hilary captioned her TikTok, "So I can stop receiving [texts] about this….[peace sign emoji]."
She expertly waved her arms and danced about in a pair of blue jeans and a white T-shirt, transporting people back to the days when she was promoting her album Dignity. Moreover, she performed with the appropriate amount of energy—meaning, not much!—joking in her caption, "also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day."
As expected, her followers, including Ashley Tisdale and Jenna Dewan, went wild. The Step Up star wrote, "Amazing," and all Ashley could say was, "YESSSSS."
The 34-year-old artist hasn't released new music since her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. But she promised that her music career isn't over just yet. In 2019, she told Elle, "I feel like I'm going to have a music career forever and who knows how successful it'll be or what kind of turns it's going to take."
She added that music remains a big part of her life thanks to husband Matthew Koma, who is the lead singer for Winnetka Bowling League. As she put it, "I feel like I could always be like, ‘I want to make a record,' and he's like, ‘Oh God, okay, let's go.' He's so supportive and talented. I don't want to say never, but there's nothing in the works right now."
As for her acting career, it's safe to say the Disney Channel alum is booked and busy. After briefly working on a Lizzie McGuire reboot that didn't come to fruition, Hilary landed the lead role in Hulu's How I Met Your Father.
She recently shared that Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall is joining the series, writing on Instagram, "When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed."
And the fans are screaming too, as Kim is set to portray the future version of Hilary's character, Sophie.
Find out everything there is to know about How I Met Your Father, here!