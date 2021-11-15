Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

It's time to dance "With Love."

For months, TikTok users have been emulating the now-iconic dance Hilary Duff previously performed on Today in 2007. And while those clips amused the masses, nothing will ever compare to seeing the dance as done by the Lizzie McGuire actress herself.

So after a lot of pestering, the mother of three acquiesced to her fans' demands. On Monday, Nov. 15, Hilary captioned her TikTok, "So I can stop receiving [texts] about this….[peace sign emoji]."

She expertly waved her arms and danced about in a pair of blue jeans and a white T-shirt, transporting people back to the days when she was promoting her album Dignity. Moreover, she performed with the appropriate amount of energy—meaning, not much!—joking in her caption, "also….. I tik toked….and it was a 12% kinda day."

As expected, her followers, including Ashley Tisdale and Jenna Dewan, went wild. The Step Up star wrote, "Amazing," and all Ashley could say was, "YESSSSS."