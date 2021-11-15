People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emily in Paris Creator Reminds Us How We Should Say the Netflix Show's Name

Have we been saying Emily in Paris wrong this entire time? Find out how the creator, Darren Star, says we should pronounce it here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 15, 2021 9:47 PMTags
TVLily CollinsCelebritiesEmily in Paris
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Before we can say "bonjour" to season two of Emily in Paris, we need some clarity on how to say the show's name.

For those who need a refresher, back in November 2020, Netflix claimed in a tweet that we've been pronouncing the name of the show wrong this entire time. Mon dieu, that's awkward!

"Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme," the streamer wrote in a tweet at the time.

But before you start going all fancy and saying "Emily in Par-ee," the creator of the series, Darren Star, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that that isn't necessarily the case. "For those who like to pronounce it that way, I'm all for it," Star said. "But for me, it's Emily in Paris." 

Star straightened out some other things as well, including the fact that Lily Collin's character, Emily Cooper, is supposed to be annoying. "I can see why people were irritated by that," Star explained. "But it's part of her learning curve, and that's where the tension in the show lies." 

Here's hoping Emily matures a bit when season two premieres on December 22.

photos
Everything We Know About Emily in Paris Season 2

Emily in Paris became Netflix's most popular comedy series in 2020, with 58 million views in one month alone. But the series didn't just get views, it also garnered a lot of criticism. Yet Star says he doesn't bring it back to the writer's room. "That's like writing to a focus group," the creator said. "It's not how anything good ever gets done," the creator says. 

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

There is one critique that Star paid attention too though: "Why do all the French people speak English to each other when Emily isn't around?" Due to the fact the series was originally supposed to air on Paramount Network rather than an international platform, the creators decided it was best to have the French speak English, rather than have subtitles. But Star teased that that's about to change.

"This season, we spend a lot more time with our French characters, and when they're not with Emily, they're speaking French," Star shared. "I love that American audiences are watching foreign shows with subtitles and it's not something that bothers them at all. In fact, they prefer the authenticity of seeing characters speak in their language when they logically would."

So you're saying we get to listen to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) speak in French more? Swoon!

Season two of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

2

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

3

Every Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Video

4

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

5

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire