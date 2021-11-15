People's Choice Awards

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower: "We Had the Best Time"

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai celebrated her pregnancy with a star-studded baby shower. See inside the adventure-themed event with exclusive photos below.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 15, 2021 9:13 PM
Watch: Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant With Her First Child

As they embark on their next great adventure—parenthood—Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy celebrated their little one on the way with a travel-themed baby shower. 

The television host, who announced in September that she is expecting their first child together, commemorated her pregnancy with a themed gathering in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 14—and it sounds like even their baby had a good time from the womb. 

"It was our first ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins and we had the best time!" Jeannie told E! News. "We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends."

The new-mom-to-be and her husband celebrated with 50 guests, including The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, as well as former The Talk co-host Elaine WelterothDJ Ruckus and Too Faced co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

During the baby shower, attendees sipped glasses of Owl's Brew, for which Jeannie serves as Chief Brand Officer, Naud Cognac, which Jeezy has partnered with, and Avión Tequila. They dined on a global-inspired lunch catered by Chef Marcel and Jeannie of Married to Food Catering. Attendees had an array of options to choose from, including hummus, tuna tartare, French green beans, chicken Marsala and salmon with house-made chimichurri.

Through all the planning, Jeannie's loved ones were top of mind. "I wanted the shower to make everyone feel appreciated, whether they were parents or not," Jeannie explained. "We are so busy these days, and I hadn't seen some of my friends since the days I thought I would never be a mom, so it was special to celebrate our life decision."

Of course, it was also a time to have some fun together and bask in this special time ahead of the baby's birth. "I kept Baby J a secret for so long that it feels surreal to finally celebrate with everyone," Jeannie said. "Also, we have kept ourselves from knowing the gender of the baby, so it was fun watching everyone guess based off my cravings, tummy and old wives' tales." 

When the party was over, guests headed home with gift bags featuring swag from Pavé the Way Jewelry, TooFaced Cosmetics and Therabod. But before it was time to say goodbye, Jeannie's family and friends could document the special occasion inside a Pop Social photo booth. 

photos
Celeb Baby Showers

While we all couldn't score an actual invite to baby J's soirée, fans can feel like they were part of the celebration with exclusive photos from the baby shower below. All you have to do is keep scrolling!

Michael Simon
Baby on Board

There was no missing mom-to-be Jeannie Mai Jenkins in her bright yellow dress. 

Michael Simon
Afternoon Getaway

Inside the celebration, balloon arrangements by Balloon Ladies Co. and florals by Sunny Sil Floral Design filled the room. 

Michael Simon
Mom and Dad

Jeannie and Jeezy shared a sweet moment as they celebrated their baby on the way with loved ones. 

Michael Simon
Drink Up

There were plenty of options to choose from at the bar, including Owl's Brew, Naud Cognac and Avión Tequila.

Michael Simon
Jet Set

A passport prop played into Jeannie's adventure-themed baby shower decor, while clever cocktail names paid homage to the secret sex of the baby. 

Michael Simon
Baby Bumpin'

Elaine Welteroth, who is also pregnant, joined in the festivities with her husband, Jonathan Singletary.

Michael Simon
Three-Faced

The pregnant TV host posed with Too Faced co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson

Michael Simon
Keeping It Real

Adrienne Houghton was there to help celebrate her The Real co-host's pregnancy. 

