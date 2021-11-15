See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower: "We Had the Best Time"

Watch : Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant With Her First Child

As they embark on their next great adventure—parenthood—Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy celebrated their little one on the way with a travel-themed baby shower.

The television host, who announced in September that she is expecting their first child together, commemorated her pregnancy with a themed gathering in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 14—and it sounds like even their baby had a good time from the womb.

"It was our first ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins and we had the best time!" Jeannie told E! News. "We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends."

The new-mom-to-be and her husband celebrated with 50 guests, including The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, as well as former The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth, DJ Ruckus and Too Faced co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson.