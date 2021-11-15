Hacks' Megan Stalter Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Megan Stalter because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget cuffing season. According to Megan Stalter, "Spooning Season is in!"

The hilarious Hack star recently partnered with Harmless Harvest to ring in the start of Spooning Season with a series of fun videos dedicated to the "art of spooning." And just so we're all on the same page here, we're talking about spooning yogurt.

"Harmless is best known for their coconut water, but they also have a delicious dairy-free coconut yogurt, hence the 'spooning' connection," Megan told E! News. "We worked collaboratively on the scripts for the videos because the Harmless team wanted me to have a say and make it feel like my own 'voice.' I always love making videos so it was a perfect match!"

In addition to her new campaign with Harmless Harvest, Megan also shared some of her current beauty and fashion faves.