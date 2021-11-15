George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

Watch : George Clooney Opens Up About Becoming a Dad

George Clooney has found domestic bliss.

The 60-year-old actor opened about his marriage with his wife of seven years, Amal Clooney, and their 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella during the Nov. 15 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, sharing that he “couldn’t be happier” with life at home.

Although he was once Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor, George’s entire perspective—including his thoughts on fatherhood—shifted when he met Amal, 43.

Describing Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I've ever met," George said the initial spark he felt for the human rights attorney "was nothing I've ever experienced before, by far."

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” he told host Marc Maron. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”