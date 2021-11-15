RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Talks Burying the Hatchet With Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

Surf, sun, sand—and some closure.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga exclusively dished about moving forward with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, premiering Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
"We understand each other at this point," Melissa explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 15. "We're good with that. We're family. We have kids who love each other."
Fans will see their "behind-the-scenes" discussions about the decade-long debate over Melissa's casting on RHONJ. "It's one of those things where her and I will never agree on it," she admitted about O.G. star Teresa. "It's like one of the oldest running things, with Teresa like, 'You came on the show behind my back!' And everyone's like, 'Get over it, she's here.' But it wasn't that way. We explain that. You'll hear her side, you'll hear my side. We agree to disagree at this point."
Melissa added that filming Girls Trip was an unprecedented experience, with "24/7 cameras in every corner" for seven full days.
"This was very different, because in Jersey we film and the cameramen leave at the end of the day," Melissa noted. "There was zero down time with this. It was exhausting."
And, being away from husband Joe Gorga was tough in itself.
"By the way, I'm in his DMs, everyone!" Melissa joked. "I have the password, I have the code, I am all up in that. I see it all, girl, so keep it classy. But they'll take my picture sometimes that I've posted and they'll say 'threesome?' to him."
Melissa teased, "It just gives you peace of mind. I can never accuse. He does have the password to my phone. It stops a lot of arguments with couples. I've seen it go down, especially with Housewives. I think we're the longest standing couple!"
Watch the full interview above to hear about about the "porn" DMs Joe receives, plus why fans have been waiting for Ultimate Girls Trip for "over a decade"!
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.
