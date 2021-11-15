RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Talks Burying the Hatchet With Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

Watch : "RHONJ" Star Melissa Gorga Spills on "Ultimate Girls Trip"

Surf, sun, sand—and some closure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga exclusively dished about moving forward with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, premiering Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.

"We understand each other at this point," Melissa explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 15. "We're good with that. We're family. We have kids who love each other."

Fans will see their "behind-the-scenes" discussions about the decade-long debate over Melissa's casting on RHONJ. "It's one of those things where her and I will never agree on it," she admitted about O.G. star Teresa. "It's like one of the oldest running things, with Teresa like, 'You came on the show behind my back!' And everyone's like, 'Get over it, she's here.' But it wasn't that way. We explain that. You'll hear her side, you'll hear my side. We agree to disagree at this point."

Melissa added that filming Girls Trip was an unprecedented experience, with "24/7 cameras in every corner" for seven full days.