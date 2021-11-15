How Scott Disick Really Felt About Seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES Travis at Simon Huck's Wedding

These three are keeping it cordial.



Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, attended close friend Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella. Also on the guest list for the momentous occasion was Kourtney's ex and Simon's longtime friend, Scott Disick. And although Scott greeted Kourtney and Travis during the festivities, a source close to the Talentless founder tells E! News, he "kept his distance for the majority of the night."



"He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage," the insider shares. For the Flip It Like Disick star, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, "it's still very awkward for Scott to be around them," the source said. "But he knows he can't escape them."

The star-studded list of attendees included Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner. "He had a lot of friends there and was hanging with Kris and Khloe most of the night,"the source said, adding that for most of the evening, Scott was "sitting and chatting with friends and wasn't drinking or partying much."