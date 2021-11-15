Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Child Injured at Concert Dies

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Another concertgoer who attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston has died.

According to attorney Ben Crump, 9-year-old Ezra Blount passed away after suffering brain trauma in the crowd surge.

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," Crump, who is representing the family, said in a statement to E! News on Sunday, Nov. 14. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

According to Crump, Blount sustained life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat trauma to his brain, liver and kidney.

Crump and his co-counsel previously filed a lawsuit alleging negligence relating to crowd control and failure to provide proper medical attention. Blount is the 10th and youngest person to have died in the disaster.