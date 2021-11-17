Lauren Conrad's Guide to a Stress-Free Friendsgiving

We interviewed Lauren Conrad because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It seems like holiday preparation starts earlier and earlier every year. It can be easy to get caught up in creating a picture-perfect holiday celebration and sometimes that can get a bit stressful. Thankfully, we have an expert on hand, ready to impart all of her knowledge about hosting, gifting, decorating, and everything in between. The one and only Lauren Conrad is our E! Holiday Guest Editor through December.

Lauren is the editor-in-chief of her lifestyle website, where she curates the best fashion, home decor, beauty, food content, and more. She has an ever-growing brand at Kohl's, LC Lauren Conrad, which has size-inclusive apparel for women, children's clothes, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and bedding among its many products. Lauren has also used her platform to empower others, specifically through The Little Market, which is a nonprofit marketplace with a goal to connect shoppers with artisans from around the world. The Little Market just launched a new eco-conscious collection of gift wrap and accessories that have been hand-dyed in India.

In the coming weeks, Lauren will share her recommendations for all things holiday, starting with her editor's letter and Friendsgiving tips below.