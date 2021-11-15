Bachelorette Sneak Peek: See Joe Literally Shoot His Shot With Michelle

Watch : "The Bachelorette" Exclusive: Michelle's High School Date!

This week, Michelle Young and Joe Coleman are playing some one-on-one on their one-on-one!

During week five of The Bachelorette, Michelle and the guys head to her hometown in Edina, Minn. In an exclusive sneak peek video, Michelle chooses Joe to take on a one-on-one date to play basketball at her former high school, which is the perfect choice considering his bio on ABC's website says "basketball was his first true love."

"This is like a really good moment for me and Michelle, learning more about her, her past experiences," Joe gushes in the clip. "My feelings for Michelle continue to grow and each time I see her things get better and better, they get easier, I feel more at home."

It's clear that Joe has feelings for Michelle, and those feelings are mutual. "I feel like Joe would've been my crush in high school," Michelle admits. "Because he played basketball, he has a good head on his shoulders and he's good looking."

We think Joe would've been our crush in high school (and now) too.