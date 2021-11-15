Taylor Swift Gets Candid on Her "Nostalgic Feelings" Around "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

Watch : Taylor Swift Talks Directing First Short Film "All Too Well"

We "Bet You Think About" Taylor Swift's iconic career.

The Grammy winner exclusively reflected on the legacy of her Red album during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 15.

"There are a lot of new-slash-old songs like the vault tracks," Swift explained of Red (Taylor's Version). "These are songs that nobody has heard before. I got a real buzz re-recording 'All Too Well,' the 10-minute version, because these are lyrics that have been written a long time ago but the fact that I've never really recorded them before, it was pretty insane."

Swift made her directorial debut for the 10-minute All Too Well short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

"It's a coming-of-age film about a very specific time in someone's life when you're between 19 and 20," Swift reflected. "You have one foot in childhood, one foot in adulthood, and you don't quite know where to stand and how fragile it makes you in that moment. We go through life, we get our hearts broken."