How the Late Steve Irwin Continues to Inspire His Kids Bindi and Robert Irwin Today

Watch : Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Steve Irwin's family is remembering about him on his special day.

On Monday, Nov. 15, the Steve Irwin two children celebrated his legacy in a series of emotional Instagram posts. "Your legacy will live on forever," Steve's 23-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin wrote. "I love for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day." Next to the caption was a throwback of Steve holding Bindi during her childhood days as they sat in front of the ocean.

Robert Irwin shared an old picture of himself and Bindi as kids sitting in a tree with Steve and smiling for the camera. "Today is #SteveIrwinDay," Steve's 17-year-old son wrote. "Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I'm able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for."