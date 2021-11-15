All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

Watch : Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

The red scarf is back.

Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris Stapleton, on Monday, Nov. 15. It turns out Blake Lively, who directed and co-wrote the visual, wasn't the only star the Grammy winner collaborated with on the project following the release of her re-recorded Red album.

Miles Teller is at the center of the music video as the guy who can't seem to move on from his ex—aptly played by Taylor—even at his own wedding. He sees her everywhere: One minute she's popping up while he's rehearsing his vows, the next she's sauntering around the reception (all while wearing different red ensembles, of course).

There's one appearance that stands out among the rest, though. As Miles' character pictures Taylor delivering a rousing speech, she pulls out a present for the bride—played by none other than Miles' wife in real life, Keleigh Teller.

What's in the gift box? A very familiar-looking red scarf.