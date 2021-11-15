These New Maisel Season 4 Pics Will Turn Your Frown Upside Down

Oh, honey. The show must go on!
On Nov. 14, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel released first-look photos on Instagram from the upcoming season to fans' delight. " Here's a look at Season 4 of #MrsMaisel – let us know what you think!"
The images from the popular period comedy images feature Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) down and out after getting fired from Shy Baldwin's international tour. The disappointment is evident in her face as she plops down backstage and sinks into a world of despair. Sometimes, yes, poor Midge, people let you down, but you know you cannot run away just yet.
Executive producer Dan Palladino said in a June 2021 Glamour article that, "We're going to be telling the Maisel story slightly differently in the coming season."
The Instagram account of the fan-favorite dramedy, which follows the the life of standup comedian Midge, also revealed a second image of Tony Shalhoub (Abe) and Marin Hinkle (Rose) sitting together and dining in front of what appears to be a TV in their living room. Drinking wine and indulging in steak and potatoes, they stare straight at the glowing wonder in front of them.
Tony revealed during the photo's premiere unveiling at a Vulture Festival panel on Nov. 14 that, "Abe and Rose have definitely gone through a massive change in their lives and have a different way of focusing and seeing the world. You can see a loosening up of who they were and where they came from."
With so many interestingly nuanced messages in these pics, fans are left with a taste for some juicy story lines in season four.
For those who need a refresher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the story of a housewife and mother living in New York City in the 1960s. Her seemingly perfect marriage to husband Joel (Michael Zegen) is a flop and he leaves her. Midge falls into a new career as a stand-up comic and the frown turns upside down and into a whole bonanza of laughs and life lessons.
Get ready for the fabulous fun and check out the photos for yourself above. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video.