Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Their Biggest Celebrity Crushes

Yes, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard only have eyes for each other, but there’s a small list of celebrity crushes who have managed to make the cut. See who the two name-dropped from their list.

Watch: Dax Shepard Talks Past "Open" Relationship Before Kristen Bell

Move over, Brad Pitt. There's a new bromance in town for Dax Shepard.
 
While the comedian and the actress only have eyes for each other, they each revealed their celebrity crushes during the Nov. 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Although Dax said Brad once held a special space on his list, he noted there's someone else who has managed to race to the top: formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these men do—I got a younger model," Dax joked to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix…And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

And in case you needed proof, there are plenty of pictures showcasing their budding friendship—including one featuring the two rocking matching overalls. "They're so cute," Kristen added. "I fully support this."

As far as who has landed on the radar for The Good Place star? Well, Dax revealed Kristen's top three answers during a game called the "5 Second Rule."

Her list included Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage, Law & Order star Vincent D'Onofrio and Grammy-award winner T.I.
 
Watch the hilarious clips for yourself above! 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

