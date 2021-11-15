Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Red Carpet Fashion With Matching Looks

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., were the perfect match during the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 15. All eyes were on the tennis superstar and her 4-year-old child as they showed off their matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits from the designer's Spring 2022 collection.

Although the outfits were identical, both Serena and Olympia added their own style. The Grand Slam champion, for instance, wore long gloves and heels for the outing while her firstborn donned a sparkly necklace and adorable flats. Olympia paid homage to her mother Serena and aunt Venus Williams' childhood style by rocking white beads in the braids on the front of her hair.

They weren't the only members of the Williams-Ohanian household to show off their style. Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, also wore a dapper black suit.

The film's stars—including Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis—were there, as well.