Don’t Wait Until September/Spring/Summer for the Ultimate Real Housewives of Atlanta Gift Guide

No one knows how to deliver a read like The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies. Right from the jump, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and Sheree Whitfield hit us with some iconic one-liners that will live on forever in memes. From NeNe warning Kim "close ya legs to married men" to Sheree putting her party planner in check, the Atlanta Housewives always keep us entertained.
Who could ever forget Kenya Moore twirling on Porsha Williams? What about Porsha's "265 days a year" flub? From "The lies! The lies" to "We see each other," Kandi Burruss has been a part of some of the most iconic reunion moments. There are honestly way too many legendary RHOA moments to keep track of, but our gift picks pay tribute to some of the very best.
Nene Leakes Close Your Legs To Married Men Magnet
Longtime fans will never forget NeNe coming for Kim Z during the Season 1 reunion. This line will never get old. Well, except maybe to Kim. Celebrate the legendary read with this magnet.
Porsha Williams Real Housewives of Atlanta Who Said That iPhone Case
If the question "Who said that?" doesn't make you instantly break out into laughter, are you even an RHOA fan? Porsha feigning ignorance during a Season 9 discussion will forever remain must-see TV. This phone case will (probably) give you some laughs every time you see it.
Kenya Moore Gone With The Wind Fabulous
Kenya made quite the mark during her very first season. She started immediately feuding with Porsha, which resulted in the quotable phrase "gone with the wind fabulous" and "twirl," a moment that was captured for this puzzle.
NeNe Leakes Best Funny Quotes Mug
There are so many iconic NeNe one-liners. This mug celebrates some of the best.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Wrapping Paper
If you're giving a Real Housewives of Atlanta gift, go all out by packaging it in RHOA wrapping paper.
Don't Be Tardy for the Party Cross Stitch Pattern
If you enjoy cross stitch and you love Kim's bop "Tardy for the Party," then this is the perfect pattern for you.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast All Stars T-Shirt
There have been many cast members rotating in and out of the show throughout the years, but we can all agree that this is an iconic group.
NeNe Lekaes White Refrigerator Magnet
Before Kenya built Moore Manor, she was living in a townhouse that was not up to NeNe's standards. Specifically, NeNe wasn't feeling the white refrigerator. If you have a similarly strong stance on kitchen appliances, get this magnet for your fridge.
No Nasty and So Rude Sweatshirt
NeNe mimicking Kenya at the reunion for calling her "so nasty" and "so rude" is nothing short of iconic. And how adorable is this sweatshirt? It also comes in black, by the way.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Quote Drinkware Collection
You can build a whole collection of RHOA drinkware. There are so many great options to choose from with the most memorable quotes from the series including "hell to the naw," "I'm very rich, bitch," "where is your scooter?," "don't come for me unless I send for you," and so many more.
Sheree Whitfield Inspired Who Gon Check Me Boo? Christmas Ornament
Sheree's "Who gon check me, boo?" fight with the party planner is a gift that keeps on giving. Why not get this quote on a Christmas ornament?
Real Housewives of Atlanta Inspired 3 Pack of Christmas Ornaments
Why not go for a whole ATL-themed Christmas tree? This trio includes ornaments inspired by Sheree, NeNe, and Porsha.
September Spring Summer Collection Baby Bodysuit
When are we getting those She by Sheree joggers? We are still waiting for September/Spring/Summer to come around. At least we have this adorable baby onesie, which is also available in a bunch of other colors.
We See Each Othah Bracelet
When NeNe and Kandi (sort of) agreed to be cordial at the Season 6 reunion, they blessed us with the phrase "we see each otha," which is now memorialized on this cute bracelet.
I Said What I Said Cropped Hoodie
"I said what I said" is the ultimate way to end an argument, just ask NeNe Leakes. Or you can wear this cropped sweatshirt with her one-liner on it. It's also available in peach, black, and grey.
Porsha Williams 265 Days a Year Birthday Card
At one point, Porsha thought there were 265 days in a year. That moment inspired this birthday card, which is perfect for your fellow RHOA fans.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Quote Vinyl Decal
Stick one of these RHOA vinyl decals on your laptop, water bottle, binder, or other essentials. There are so many different versions available with quotes from Kenya, Porsha, NeNe, Sheree, Kandi, and Kim.
Kenya Moore Real Housewives of Atlanta Christmas Card
Kenya went all out dressing as the Grinch for a holiday party back in the day. This is the best Christmas card for all of the RHOA viewers, specifically Team Twirl.
NeNe Leakes Bye Wig Mug
Start your morning with a laugh courtesy of NeNe's iconic read aimed toward Kim Z. This will be your new favorite mug.
Kandi Burruss The Lies Funny Birthday Card
This moment was one of the most serious (and dramatic) moments in reality TV history, but this birthday card puts a humorous take on Kandi's legendary quote.
