Gifts to Spice up Your Love Life​

Spice up your love life this holiday season with our gift suggestions that you and your partner will appreciate. From high quality sheets to a massage candle to a kinky truth or dare set, we have found plenty of satisfying options. The best part about most of these gift picks is that a gift for your significant other doubles as a present for yourself.
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
High quality sheets are always worth the splurge, right? These Casper sheets are exclusive, one of a kind sheets that provide maximum breathability at night. Unlike any other sheets, these increase airflow consistently throughout the night. The sheets set is available in six different sizes in five colors: white, gray, indigo, dusty rose, and fog blue.
Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set
This silk sleep mask/pillow case gift set is a luxurious present that your bedroom needs. The 100% Mulberry Silk fabric is ultra smooth and breathable. It's beautiful to look at, soft to lay on, and silk is beneficial for your hair and skin too.
Sunday Riley Come Upstairs Massage Candle
Whether you're flying solo or with a partner, engage all the senses and envelop yourself in the warmth of this massage candle. The scent has linden blossom, honey, vanilla, and sandalwood. The candle is made from an all-natural wax with a 100% cotton wick.
Dame The Intimate Touch Collection includes
The Dame Intimate Touch Collection is the bundle you need to reinvigorate your love life. The set includes the Pom, Arousal Serum, and Aloe Lube. The Pom is a powerful vibrator that flexes to your needs. The waterproof vibrator can give you broad or target stimulation in five different patterns. Warm things up with a thrilling tingle from the Arousal Serum. As the name suggests, the Aloe Lube is a silky soft, aloe-based lube.
Love Spell Kit
Summon the energy of love with this collection of crystals and incense. The Love Spell Kit has a rose quartz heart, an amethyst point, a clear quartz cluster, a desert rose crystal, a small brass incense holder, and an envelope with informational cards about each item. Cast your own spells and speak those amorous vibes into existence with this kit that's a great gifts for singles, couples, or anyone looking for love from within.
Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
Turn your shower into a pampering experience that invigorates the senses. These Calming Shower Steamers come in a set of five or a set of 12. You can also use them as a body scrub. The 12-piece set has 3 Eucalyptus, 3 Mint, 3 Lavender, 3 Lemongrass. The five-piece set has 2 Lavender, 1 Eucalyptus, 1 Mint, 1 Lemongrass.
Kinky Truth or Dare
Switch things up for your next date night with this Kinky Truth or Dare game. There are 100 racy prompts, including "choose an adult movie for us to watch" and "what's your ultimate role-play fantasy?" along with some blush-worthy questions.
Astrology for Real Relationships: Understanding You, Me, and How We All Get Along by Jessica Lanyadoo & T. Greenaway
If you're curious about how astrology may factor into your relationships, you need to check out this book. It's a modern, inclusive guide to astrology that uses the zodiac to illuminate your love life. The book explains the importance of the Sun, Moon, and planets in your birth chart and how those factors into all your relationships.
Bawdy Bite It Butt Sheet Mask
The Bit It sheet mask is designed to hydrate your booty. The collagen mask helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, leaving your skin looking dew and feeling plump and smooth like the peach that it is.
Bawdy Squeeze It Butt Sheet Mask
The Squeeze It citrus butt sheet mask brightens and rejuvenates the skin. It reduces the appearance of blemishes, makes skin looks plump, and alleviates dullness while it hydrates.
Bawdy Slap It Butt Sheet Mask
Rexturize, detoxify, and clarify your booty's sensitive skin with this caffeine-infused butt sheet mask. This hydrating mask will leave your skin feeling incredibly smooth.
High on Love Dark Chocolate Body Paint
Bring this chocolate body paint into the bedroom. This two-piece set comes with a paint brush and chocolate body paint, made from 100% natural ingredients by distinguished chocolatiers in Brussels.
Love Is Art Kit
Create an abstract painting with the one you love. This set includes all of the materials you need: a directional booklet, a drop cloth to protect surfaces from spills, a specially-treated cotton canvas, two pairs of disposable slippers, a soft mesh body scrubber, and three different paint colors of your choice. After the paint dries, you can take the canvas to a local art store to be stretched and framed.
