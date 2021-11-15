Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

"I was just so disappointed for my son," the 15-time Grammy winner added. "I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time."

Looking back at that time, Adele recalled the moment she knew their marriage wouldn't last. It was during a candid conversation with friends. "We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, 'What's something that no one would ever know about you?' And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy,'" she recalled. "'I'm not living, I'm just plodding along.'"