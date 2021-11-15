Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch : Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!

Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul.

The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."

So what is it about Rich that has Adele so smitten? "He's just hilarious. He's so funny," she shared. "And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."