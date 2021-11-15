People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum's wedding festivities continued throughout the weekend with not one but three wedding parties, including a second reception.

By Corinne Heller Nov 15, 2021 12:52 AMTags
WeddingsParis HiltonCouplesNBCU
Watch: See All 4 of Paris Hilton's STUNNING Wedding Dresses

Three wedding parties? Now that's hot.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum returned to the venue where they exchanged vows, the Bel-Air, Calif. estate of the bride's late grandfather, Barron Hilton, to host a second reception to celebrate their new marriage. The 40-year-old socialite and reality star had married her husband, an entrepreneur, on the property just two days prior. A day later, the couple hosted a neon carnival-themed bash at the Santa Monica Pier.

At their second reception, which technically marked their third wedding party as a married couple, Paris wore a long sleeve, semi-sheer plunging gown adorned with sparkling silver stars, marking the latest in a series of many bridal looks she has showcased this week. Carter, 40, wore a black three-piece suit.

At the bash, the bride, who scored a hit in 2006 with her single "Stars Are Blind," and groom were joined by members of their family as well as stars such as Jaden Smith, Kate Beckinsale, Macy Gray and Sofia Richie.

photos
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Third Wedding Party
photos
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

On Nov. 11, the day Paris and Carter's wedding ceremony took place, Peacock began streaming her new docu-series, Paris in Love, which documents her road to marriage.

See photos from Paris and Carter's third wedding celebration:

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

3

What Jake Gyllenhaal Was Up to After Taylor Swift Dropped Film & Song

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The bride and groom appear together.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The bride and groom appear together.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Kate Beckinsale

The actress appears with the bride.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Macy Gray

The singer appears with the bride.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Barron Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum & Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Paris appears with her husband and family.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Jake Wesley Rogers

The bride appears with the pop star.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jaden Smith

On Nov. 13, 2021, Paris and Carter returned to their wedding venue, her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air, Calif. home, for a second reception and third party, two days after tying the knot.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Paris is seen with her husband and sister.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The two only have eyes for each other.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Macy Gray & Paris Hilton

The singer appears with the bride.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The bride and groom get cozy.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The bride and groom appear at their second wedding reception and third party as a married couple on Nov. 13, 2021.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The bride and groom dance.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jake Wesley Rogers

The pop star strikes a pose.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais

The star strikes a pose.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Gabriel Chiu & Christine Chiu

The Bling Empire couple pose for a pic.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sofia Richie

The model strikes a pose.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
James Rothschild & Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Paris' sister appears with her husband.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Larry English, Nicole Williams English, Courtney Reum & Shanina Shaik

The guests appear for a group pic.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kyle Richards

The reality star is all smiles.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Michelle Ritter

The three pose together.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Rick Hilton

Paris' sister and dad appear together.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Stacy Keibler

The TV personality is all smiles.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

The singer appears with his husband.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
CJ Romero, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson & Michael Braun

Group pic!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton

The bride's mom and aunt are all smiles.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson & Cade Hudson

The actress appears with the talent agent.

Dennis Gocer
Tessa Hilton, Barron Hilton, Paris Hilton, Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Paris poses for a portrait with her husband and family.

Dennis Gocer
Jaden Smith

The star poses for a portrait.

Dennis Gocer
Kate Beckinsale & Vas J Morgan

The actress and TV personality pose for a portrait.

photos
View More Photos From Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Third Wedding Party

(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

2

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

3

What Jake Gyllenhaal Was Up to After Taylor Swift Dropped Film & Song

4

Khloe Kardashian Showcases "60s Glamour" for Simon Huck's Wedding

5
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film

Latest News

Paris Hilton Shines in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

What Jake Gyllenhaal Was Up to After Taylor Swift Dropped Film & Song

Hilary Duff, Vanessa Bryant and More Dazzle at the Baby2Baby Event

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker

Taika Waititi Takes Insta Boyfriend Duties to Next Level With Rita Ora

Taylor Swift Teases Blake Lively's Directorial Debut for Music Video

The Most Jaw-Dropping Succession Season 3 Insults (So Far)