Paris Hilton Sparkles in Star-Adorned Dress at Third Wedding Celebration

Three wedding parties? Now that's hot.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum returned to the venue where they exchanged vows, the Bel-Air, Calif. estate of the bride's late grandfather, Barron Hilton, to host a second reception to celebrate their new marriage. The 40-year-old socialite and reality star had married her husband, an entrepreneur, on the property just two days prior. A day later, the couple hosted a neon carnival-themed bash at the Santa Monica Pier.

At their second reception, which technically marked their third wedding party as a married couple, Paris wore a long sleeve, semi-sheer plunging gown adorned with sparkling silver stars, marking the latest in a series of many bridal looks she has showcased this week. Carter, 40, wore a black three-piece suit.

At the bash, the bride, who scored a hit in 2006 with her single "Stars Are Blind," and groom were joined by members of their family as well as stars such as Jaden Smith, Kate Beckinsale, Macy Gray and Sofia Richie.