Here's What Jake Gyllenhaal Was Up to After Taylor Swift Released All Too Well

Full circle moment?
A day after Taylor Swift released a short film for an extended version of a popular song rumored to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, the actor spent time at a star-studded event and helped honor his sister, who fans believe is also referenced in the track.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the 40-year-old actor joined Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her new film The Lost Daughter. Her husband and co-star Peter Sarsgaard presented her with her plaque.
At the ceremony, Jake also appeared onstage to present the Sound Editing Award to The Guilty's Mandell Winter and David Esparza. Other celebrity presenters included Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst, Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, Marlee Marlin, Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Jamie Dornan.
A day earlier, Taylor, 31, dropped her re-recorded Red album, following a lengthy battle over her music. Simultaneously, she released the short film All Too Well, starring Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, to accompany the record's 10-minute track of the same name, which she later performed on SNL.
Taylor's fans have long suspected that the song "All Too Well" is about Jake, who she had briefly dated in 2010 when she was about 20 and he was 29. The original lyrics include, "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer, even now."
"You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," Maggie had said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017. "What is this?"
The additional lyrics in the extended version of "All Too Well" include, "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." and "And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes / 'I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age.'"
Jake, who is notoriously private, has avoided talking about his past relationship with Taylor when asked about it in interviews. In 2015, he told Howard Stern the singer is a "beautiful girl," but did not elaborate about her further.
Taylor has often penned cryptic lyrics about her real-life romances, past and present. On Friday, on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, host Seth Meyers told her, "I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the ones you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them, 10 years later."
"I haven't thought about their experience," Taylor replied, "to be honest."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
