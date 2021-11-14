Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Supermarket Love

No surprise here: Kourtney Kardashian offered Travis Barker the most loving and PDA-filled tribute on his 46th birthday.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, the rocker's fiancé posted on Instagram photos of the two walking and kissing backstage at a studio, writing, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"

Travis commented, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

The two have often showed PDA in public and exchanged passionate declarations of love on social media since they began dating late last year. And Kourtney's fashion has become noticeably more similar to his rocker style. In her latest post, Kourtney, 42, is wearing a Guns N' Roses T-shirt and black leather pants, while Travis is shirtless, dressed in red leather pants, with a matching beanie.

Kim Kardashian commented on her sister's post, writing, "The cutest. Happy birthday Trav."