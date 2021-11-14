Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker

No surprise here: Kourtney Kardashian offered Travis Barker the most loving and PDA-filled tribute on his 46th birthday.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, the rocker's fiancé posted on Instagram photos of the two walking and kissing backstage at a studio, writing, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"
Travis commented, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."
The two have often showed PDA in public and exchanged passionate declarations of love on social media since they began dating late last year. And Kourtney's fashion has become noticeably more similar to his rocker style. In her latest post, Kourtney, 42, is wearing a Guns N' Roses T-shirt and black leather pants, while Travis is shirtless, dressed in red leather pants, with a matching beanie.
Kim Kardashian commented on her sister's post, writing, "The cutest. Happy birthday Trav."
Their mom Kris Jenner shared her own tribute to the drummer on her Instagram, including several photos of the couple. "Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!"
Travis commented, "I love you Kris thank you," adding red heart and prayer emojis.
It's been a whirlwind year for the rocker and Kourtney. The two got engaged on Oct. 17 in Montecito, Calif. after dating for 10 months.
This weekend, they got into the wedding spirit, attending the nuptials of longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend Simon Huck and partner Phil Riportella. At the reception, Kourtney and Travis got rather naughty, with her straddling him as his band Blink-182's hit single "All the Small Things" played in the background.
Hours earlier, the reality star shared on Instagram photos of herself and Travis in their glam black wedding attire, writing, "Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip." The rocker commented, "Our turn next," adding a red rose emoji.
The two also hope to have a baby together, sources close to Kourtney told E! News last month. The reality star and ex Scott Disick share three kids—Mason Disick, 11; Penelope Disick, 9; and Reign Disick, 6, while Travis is a twice-divorced father of three. The families have often spent time together.
One source told E! News that Kourtney and Travis are "hoping to be expecting by next year." Another source close to the reality star also said the couple "would love nothing more than to have a baby together," adding, "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."
Over Halloween, the two debuted two different movie couple costumes, including Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette's characters from the 1993 crime film True Romance—Travis' favorite film. The rocker later commented on one of Kourtney's Instagram pics, quoting a line from the movie, "Our sons [sic] name would be Elvis."