Taika Waititi Takes Instagram Boyfriend Duties to the Next Level With Rita Ora at 2021 MTV EMAs

Taika Waititi understood the assignment.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, while accompanying girlfriend Rita Ora to the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit screenwriter and director took his role of Instagram boyfriend to the next level. As the pop star posed for press photographers in her strapless black feathered corset top and matching pants, Taiki used his phone as well as a DSLR camera to snap pics of her himself. He even took time to smooth and dramatically hold up her long, feathered train.
Taika was not the only one close to Rita taking pics of her. Her sister, Elena Ora, also shot footage of the singer on the red carpet, taking selfies with fans watching from behind a barrier, and posted it on her Instagram Story. The pop star later re-posted her video.
Onstage at the MTV EMAs, Rita presented the Best Latin award to Maluma. Hip-hop artist Saweetie hosted the ceremony, which took place at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Rita, 30, and Taika, 46, first sparked romance rumors in April. The following month, they broke the internet when they were spotted making out with Tessa Thompson—who played Valkyrie in the movie Thor: Ragnarok and is also set to reprise her role in his 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.
When asked if the PDA photos that spread upset him, Waititi told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Not really."
"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he added. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."
In August, Taika and Rita made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles. In October, they made another joint celebrity appearance, attending the L.A. premiere of Marvel's Eternals. Taika later wrote on Instagram, "I felt like I got a lot of attention at the #Eternals premiere last night. Maybe it was my date (it was definitely my date), or maybe it was this sick @thombrowne suit (it was my date)... I guess no one will ever know."
In a recent interview, Rita told Vogue Australia, "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that."