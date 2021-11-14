Taika Waititi Takes Instagram Boyfriend Duties to the Next Level With Rita Ora at 2021 MTV EMAs

Watch : Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Taika Waititi understood the assignment.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, while accompanying girlfriend Rita Ora to the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit screenwriter and director took his role of Instagram boyfriend to the next level. As the pop star posed for press photographers in her strapless black feathered corset top and matching pants, Taiki used his phone as well as a DSLR camera to snap pics of her himself. He even took time to smooth and dramatically hold up her long, feathered train.

Taika was not the only one close to Rita taking pics of her. Her sister, Elena Ora, also shot footage of the singer on the red carpet, taking selfies with fans watching from behind a barrier, and posted it on her Instagram Story. The pop star later re-posted her video.

Onstage at the MTV EMAs, Rita presented the Best Latin award to Maluma. Hip-hop artist Saweetie hosted the ceremony, which took place at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.