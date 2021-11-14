People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift Offers a Taste of Blake Lively's Directorial Debut With Surprise Music Video Announcement

"Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," Taylor Swift cheekily shared on social media after revealing that Blake Lively helped her co-write and direct her new project.

...Ready for it?

What, you might ask? Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement that she has a new music video coming out very soon. On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Grammy winner sent her fans into a frenzy after she teased a 10-second clip of her upcoming project on social media, which will hit the internet on Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

It appears the music video will be for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me," that she included on her recently re-recorded Red album, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 12. Chris Stapleton is also featured on the song. Taylor previously wrote the tune for her original 2012 Red album. However, it didn't make the final cut.

That wasn't the only exciting announcement the "Lover" singer shared about the upcoming music video.

Taylor revealed that close friend Blake Lively will not only make her directorial debut, but she helped co-write it with the singer.

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Taylor raved on Instagram and Twitter. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

While not much else is known about the music video, the short teaser showed a tiered white cake that had two red lines scratched into it. Following a close-up shot of the dessert, a hand fiercely grabbed a piece of it, revealing its dark red inside layer.

Taylor and Blake's collaboration comes just one day after they were spotted hanging out in New York City.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the "Blank Space" musician performed her new 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Saturday Night Live, following the release of her short film of the same name. In addition, she participated in a musical sketch with Pete Davidson.

After wrapping up the show, Taylor enjoyed a fun night out with her closest friends, including Blake, her husband Ryan ReynoldsCara DelevingneJoe Jonas (Taylor's ex), his wife Sophie Turner and The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Take a closer look at the star's celebration here.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

