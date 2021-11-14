Taylor Swift Offers a Taste of Blake Lively's Directorial Debut With Surprise Music Video Announcement

Watch : Taylor Swift & Pete Davidson Sing About "Sad Virgins" on "SNL"

...Ready for it?

What, you might ask? Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement that she has a new music video coming out very soon. On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Grammy winner sent her fans into a frenzy after she teased a 10-second clip of her upcoming project on social media, which will hit the internet on Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

It appears the music video will be for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me," that she included on her recently re-recorded Red album, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 12. Chris Stapleton is also featured on the song. Taylor previously wrote the tune for her original 2012 Red album. However, it didn't make the final cut.

That wasn't the only exciting announcement the "Lover" singer shared about the upcoming music video.

Taylor revealed that close friend Blake Lively will not only make her directorial debut, but she helped co-write it with the singer.