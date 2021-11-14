People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian Showcases "60s Glamour" With Head-Turning Look for Simon Huck's Wedding

Khloe Kardashian looked like a blonde bombshell with her Oscar de la Renta gown at Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Khloe Kardashian is one blonde bombshell!

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out in fabulous style to celebrate family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding. To mark the special occasion, the Good American co-founder oozed glamour in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

The simple, yet striking design hugged Khloe's curves with its structured silhouette and featured a rose detail in the back. The reality TV star tied her look together with black long-sleeve gloves and gold drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

"A little glamour for Simon and Phil," Khloe captioned her Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 14, alongside images that captured her statement-making dress. "Congratulations you love birds."

According to the fashion mogul's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, she channeled "60's glamour" for the couple's wedding. She commented on his Instagram post, "You I [sic] did such a superb job I don't even have words! I mean how did you get me to look like such a lady? I love you."

Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Of course, Khloe wasn't the only guest at Simon and Phil's ceremony to turn heads.

The former E! star's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker dressed to the nines in matching black ensemblesHailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and other A-listers also got dolled up to celebrate the couple's big day.

Take a closer look for yourself in our gallery below!

Old Hollywood Glamour

According to Khloe's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, she is channeling "60's glamour" for the couple's wedding.

Three Musketeers

Name a more iconic trio...we'll wait!

Smitten

The two lovebirds are all smiles, as they gaze into each other's eyes.

Kravis Kraziness

The Poosh founder straddles her rock star fiancé while music from his band Blink-182 plays in the background.

BFF Beauties

Khloe poses with her bestie Malika Haqq, writing, "My baby."

Head Over Heels

The couple doesn't shy away from putting their romance on display.

Sweet Selfie

Khloe snaps a sweet snapshot of her and Queer Eye's Tan France.

Fashion Twins

The dynamic duo wears matching head-to-toe black outfits for Simon and Phil's wedding.

Love Is in the Air

Hailey Bieber is sandwiched between the newlyweds for this cute photo-op.

Strike a Pose

"A little glamour for Simon and Phil," Khloe captions her Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 14. "Congratulations you love birds."

It's All in the Details

The Good American co-founder showcases the backside of her Oscar de la Renta gown.

Newlywed Bliss

Kendall Jenner congratulates the married couple with this sweet behind-the-scene moment of the two.

