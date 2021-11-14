Khloe Kardashian Showcases "60s Glamour" With Head-Turning Look for Simon Huck's Wedding

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Dazzles at "SNL" After-Party With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian is one blonde bombshell!

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out in fabulous style to celebrate family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding. To mark the special occasion, the Good American co-founder oozed glamour in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

The simple, yet striking design hugged Khloe's curves with its structured silhouette and featured a rose detail in the back. The reality TV star tied her look together with black long-sleeve gloves and gold drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

"A little glamour for Simon and Phil," Khloe captioned her Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 14, alongside images that captured her statement-making dress. "Congratulations you love birds."

According to the fashion mogul's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, she channeled "60's glamour" for the couple's wedding. She commented on his Instagram post, "You I [sic] did such a superb job I don't even have words! I mean how did you get me to look like such a lady? I love you."