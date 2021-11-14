People's Choice Awards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Glam—and Naughty—at Simon Huck's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put their steamy romance on display, with the Poosh founder straddling the musician at Simon Huck's wedding on Nov. 12.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Supermarket Love

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to poosh the boundaries!

The couple, who got engaged in October after dating for about 10 months, turned up the heat with their steamy romantic display while attending family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Of course, fans of Kravis wouldn't expect anything less from the two lovebirds, who haven't shied away from packing on the PDA since they went public with their relationship.

To celebrate the newlyweds, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer dressed to impress in matching head-to-toe black ensembles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slipped into a curve-hugging little black dress by Gucci, which featured a unique asymmetrical neck strap. As for Travis? The rock star looked suave as ever wearing a classic tuxedo.

"Going to the chapel," Kourtney captioned her Instagram on Saturday evening, with her fiancé cheekily responding, "Our turn next [red rose emoji]."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Both Kourtney and Travis shared behind-the-scenes clips of their friend's lavish wedding, which included personalized menus that had drawings of their faces. 

At one point, the pair also shared an intimate moment during the reception, which was captured by guest Claudia Oshry—who is known as Girl With No Job online.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Claudia captured footage of Kourtney straddling Travis, as his band Blink-182's hit single "All the Small Things" played in the background, with guests singing along enthusiastically.

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble could be seen dancing next to the couple.

This isn't the first time Kourtney has sat on top of Travis during an outing. It's no wonder their passionate romance has already led to an engagement after less than a year of dating.

And while the duo plans to get hitched, a source recently told E! News they are making plans to start a family together.

The insider explained that they are "hoping to be expecting by next year."

Another source echoed similar sentiments, adding, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."

Kourtney is already a mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis also shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

