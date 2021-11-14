Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Glam—and Naughty—at Simon Huck's Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Supermarket Love

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to poosh the boundaries!

The couple, who got engaged in October after dating for about 10 months, turned up the heat with their steamy romantic display while attending family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Of course, fans of Kravis wouldn't expect anything less from the two lovebirds, who haven't shied away from packing on the PDA since they went public with their relationship.

To celebrate the newlyweds, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer dressed to impress in matching head-to-toe black ensembles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slipped into a curve-hugging little black dress by Gucci, which featured a unique asymmetrical neck strap. As for Travis? The rock star looked suave as ever wearing a classic tuxedo.

"Going to the chapel," Kourtney captioned her Instagram on Saturday evening, with her fiancé cheekily responding, "Our turn next [red rose emoji]."