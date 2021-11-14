People's Choice Awards

Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and More Stars Celebrate With Taylor Swift at SNL

Several members of Taylor Swift's squad, as well as one of her exes, were in the audience watching her perform on Saturday Night Live and later headed to an after-party.

Nov 14, 2021
TVBreakupsJoe JonasSaturday Night LiveTaylor SwiftNBCU
Watch: Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

Squad goals!

Several of Taylor Swift's friends, including one of her ex-boyfriends, attended her live Saturday Night Live taping as well as an after-party.

The singer posted on her TikTok a video of herself hanging out backstage with BFF Selena Gomez. And spotted entering the NBC Studios in New York City were Blake Lively—who directed and co-wrote an upcoming music video for the singer, her husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Cara DelevingneThe Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor's ex Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner. The group later joined Taylor at the after-party.

Taylor, who is promoting her re-recorded Red album, and the Jonas Brothers singer dated briefly from July to October 2008, when he famously broke up with her over what she later said was a "27-second phone call."

He and Taylor have since put the past behind them. In 2015, they were spotted hanging out together with other friends at the Billboard Music Awards. And both exes have also moved on with other partners—Joe and Sophie have been married since 2019 and share a daughter, while since 2016, Taylor has been in a relationship with a different Joe—British actor Joe Alywn.

photos
Relive the Biggest Moments From Taylor Swift's Red Era

He did not join her at SNL. His latest project, the movie The Stars at Noon, began production a few weeks ago.

On SNL, Taylor took part in a musical sketch with Pete Davidson and performed her new 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well," whose short film was released the day before. The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors was the host of Saturday's episode.

This marks Taylor's fifth time performing on SNL and sixth appearance on the show overall since she made her debut on the series in 2009.

See photos of Taylor performing on the show as well as pics of the celebs at the after-party:

Gotham/GC Images
Taylor Swift

The pop star arrives at the SNL after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Joe Jonas

The singer and Taylor's ex heads to the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Sophie Turner

The actress joins husband Joe Jonas at the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

The couple joins the singer at the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

The model and actress arrives at the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star arrives at the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Keenan Thompson

The SNL star appears at the after-party.

Gotham/GC Images
Colin Jost

The SNL star heads to the after-party.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Taylor Swift

The singer performs her extended, 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Taylor Swift

The singer performs on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Taylor Swift

The singer performs on SNL.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Bowen Yang, Taylor Swift, Jonathan Majors and Aidy Bryant

Cast members Bowen and Aidy appear in an SNL promo with Taylor and the host.

