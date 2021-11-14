People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift Joins Pete Davidson to Sing About "Three Sad Virgins" on SNL

On SNL, Taylor Swift joined Pete Davidson and Please Don't Destroy, a comedy trio made up of show writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, for a musical sketch.

Watch: Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson unleashed some sick burns together in a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch.

The singer, who appeared on the episode to perform songs from her newly re-recorded album Red, joined cast member and Please Don't Destroy, a comedy trio made up of SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, for a pre-recorded musical segment.

Pete, a fan-favorite star who is friends with celebs such as Machine Gun Kelly and especially recently, Kim Kardashian, rapped about how all his friends "are cool and famous except these three sad virgins," meaning the trip. Taylor showed up to sing the bridge of the track, and roasted them hard.

"Ben is like sad Ron Weasley," she sang. "He looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers."

She continued singing, "And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow / John has a big-ass bowling ball head / How does he stay upright with that big, fat melon? / And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl."

"Because they're three sad virgins, what / And they're gonna die alone," Taylor and Pete concluded.

Relive the Biggest Moments From Taylor Swift's Red Era

Watch the sketch below:

This marked Taylor's fifth time performing on SNL and sixth appearance on the show overall since she made her debut on the series in 2009. The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors was the host of Saturday's episode, during which Taylor performed her new 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well," whose short film was released the day before.

