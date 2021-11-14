Taylor Swift Joins Pete Davidson to Sing About "Three Sad Virgins" on SNL

Watch : Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson unleashed some sick burns together in a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch.

The singer, who appeared on the episode to perform songs from her newly re-recorded album Red, joined cast member and Please Don't Destroy, a comedy trio made up of SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, for a pre-recorded musical segment.

Pete, a fan-favorite star who is friends with celebs such as Machine Gun Kelly and especially recently, Kim Kardashian, rapped about how all his friends "are cool and famous except these three sad virgins," meaning the trip. Taylor showed up to sing the bridge of the track, and roasted them hard.

"Ben is like sad Ron Weasley," she sang. "He looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers."

She continued singing, "And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow / John has a big-ass bowling ball head / How does he stay upright with that big, fat melon? / And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl."

"Because they're three sad virgins, what / And they're gonna die alone," Taylor and Pete concluded.