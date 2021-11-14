Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Lisa Vanderpump is officially a glam-ma!

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her longtime husband, Jason Sabo. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13, the 35-year-old daughter of the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star and Ken Todd also revealed her little one's name.

"Theodore," she began her caption. "6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!"

Lisa shared the baby news on her Instagram page as well, gushing, "Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

Along with her message, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her grandson, who looked sound asleep. Lisa later shared another sweet image of baby Theodore dressed in an adorable bear onesie, writing, "Utter perfection."