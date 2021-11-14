People's Choice Awards

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo announced that she and her longtime husband Jason Sabo welcomed their baby boy, writing on Instagram, "Your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy."

By Alyssa Morin Nov 14, 2021 12:30 AM
Lisa Vanderpump is officially a glam-ma!

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her longtime husband, Jason Sabo. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13, the 35-year-old daughter of the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star and Ken Todd also revealed her little one's name. 

"Theodore," she began her caption. "6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!"

Lisa shared the baby news on her Instagram page as well, gushing, "Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!"

Along with her message, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her grandson, who looked sound asleep. Lisa later shared another sweet image of baby Theodore dressed in an adorable bear onesie, writing, "Utter perfection." 

Pandora's followers and her mom's fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members celebrated her son's arrival.

Scheana Marie, who welcomed her daughter Summer Moon in April, commented, "Ahhhhhhhhhh congrats!!!!!!!!"

"Congratulations! welcome to the world, Theodore!" Lala Kent, who became a first-time mom in March, replied, with Bachelor Nation's Catherine Giudici Lowe adding, "Aaaaah! So exciting! Congratulations to your whole family!"

Earlier this month, Pandora and Jason celebrated their baby shower with the help of her mom, of course!

"A magical, beautiful day at our Baby Shower, celebrating Baby Sabo with very close friends and family!" Pandora captioned her Instagram on Nov. 3. @lisavanderpump truly outdid herself and Jason and I are so thankful that we had this perfect time with those we love!"

In a separate post, she added, "The details (the bears, the bunnies, the flowers!) and everything she did were so beautiful and I loved every moment of it!"

A couple of weeks prior, Pandora announced that she and Jason were expecting a baby boywriting on Oct. 23, "You are so loved already little boy, we can't wait to meet you."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Pandora and Jason's baby news comes just three months after they revealed they were going to be parents. 

"Jason and I are beyond thrilled," Pandora told E! News in August, "and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure. We are very excited!!!"

Lisa couldn't contain her excitement at the time and spoke to The Daily Mail, who was first to confirm the news, about becoming a grandmother.

"Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason," the reality TV star shared. "It's such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep."

