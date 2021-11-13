The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Marries Girlfriend Jessica Clarke in Romantic Tennessee Ceremony

Ben Higgins' journey to find love has officially come to an end.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock in Tennessee, People exclusively confirmed.
"I am so excited," Ben told the outlet. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage."
The couple wed in front of their loved ones and closest friends, which included many Bachelor Nation stars: Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti and Wells Adams, who People said served as a groomsman.
In addition to exchanging personalized vows, the magazine reports that the ceremony also included a scripture reading and quotes from Winnie-the-Pooh, which were selected by the newlyweds.
For their big day, Jessica wore a bridal gown by Anne Barge, while the reality TV star donned a classic tuxedo.
Earlier in the week, Ben reflected on his and Jessica's milestone on Instagram.
"My heart is at peace and my amazement continues that I get to marry @jessclarke_," he wrote. "She brings me to praise and thankfulness everyday (for the last 3 years). This is something I have dreamed of, my family has prayed for, and now we will celebrate!"
Like many couples, Ben and Jessica had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a July 2020 episode of his podcast with Ashley Iaconetti, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, he revealed, "Ideally, it would have been this year we would [have] gotten married…November [2020] was the idea. COVID, you know, kind of stopped those plans."
The big day finally came a year and a half after the reality star proposed to the aesthetician. As fans will recall, Ben popped the big question in the backyard of her parents' Tennessee home back in March 2020.
"[I told her], 'Jessica, you are the kindest, you are the most loving, you are the most supportive person I have ever met. You have loved me well, you have loved me in crazy circumstances and you've loved me in really great circumstances,'" he recalled during an April episode of the podcast. "And then I just got down on one knee and pulled out the ring and she at that point didn't know what was happening because her face was shocked!"
After getting engaged, the pair continued to update fans on their wedding-planning process.
From posting photos of Jessica dress shopping to celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties, the two kept their followers in the loop every step of the way.
They also purchased their first home together, which Jessica has already moved into, and shared several aspects of their relationship, including their decision to not live together or sleep in the same bed until they say "I do."
"It's the decision we made that we thought was best for us as a couple to allow us the healthiest relationship," Ben said on the podcast. "And we wanted to do that because we knew that we had something special, and we wanted to do some things personally to make sure that we were setting ourselves up for the most success. And this is one of the decisions that we've made, and it's been really good for us."
Though the couple is an open book now, they weren't always. In fact, Ben and Jessica didn't go public with their romance right away. While romance rumors spread in January 2019, the duo didn't make their relationship Instagram official until that February.
Fans first met Ben in 2015 when he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and was one of her final three suitors. He then went on to hand out the roses on season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. He got engaged to Lauren Bushnell, and they even had their own spin-off series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?. However, they broke up in 2017.
Lauren has also found love again and wed country music singer Chris Lane in 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Dutton Walker Lane, in June.