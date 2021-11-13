Lady Gaga Sets the House of Gucci Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look

Watch : Lady Gaga SLAYS "House of Gucci" U.K. Premiere

Lady (Gaga) in red!

Once again, Lady Gaga is making fans swoon with her fierce and fabulous fashion. On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Grammy winner set the red carpet ablaze at the Milan premiere for the House of Gucci, in which she stars as femme fatale Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

The "Rain On Me" singer sashayed down the red carpet at The Space Cinema Odeon in a fiery red Atelier Versace dress. The custom design hugged her curves with its sultry corset-like bodice that featured peek-a-boo cutouts and a plunging neckline. Lady Gaga turned up the heat even more as the head-turning piece also had a thigh-high slit and floor-length train.

She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., crimson-colored platform heels and a bold makeup look that included a dramatic smoky eye.

"I cried all day doing press in Milan," the superstar captioned her Instagram. "I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie #HouseOfGucci...Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace."